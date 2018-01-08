P!NK to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS — Pop star P!NK will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis next month, the NFL announced Monday.

P!NK was already going to be in the Twin Cities for a show on Feb. 2. The Super Bowl will be played two days later at U.S. Bank Stadium.

P!NK joins a list of A-list stars who have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renee Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Whitney Houston and more.

She is singer and songwriter of hits “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma.” The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by singer and actor Justin Timberlake.