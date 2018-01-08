Peacocks on the loose in Boulder community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- The old saying, 'birds of a feather flock together' can be seen in one south Boulder community right now. That's because a peacock and a peahen are currently on the loose.

The birds ended up in the Shanahan Ridge community right after the New Year.

"It was the second day of the year and I opened the door and they were literally looking at me and I said, ‘whattt?!’" joked Tamra Star, who lives in the area.

The birds belong to a nearby ranch. But over New Year's weekend, a wind storm moved in and blew them towards the Shanahan Ridge community.

"Turned out they had blown out of a tree in that really bad wind storm and [now] here they are," Star said.

The birds' owner has been trying to capture them so she can take them back to her ranch; so far she's had little luck.

