Man shot in stolen vehicle in parking lot of Denver Walgreens

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting at a Walgreens parking lot early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue.

The victim was shot in a stolen vehicle, police said. He then drove across the street and left the vehicle, police said.

The victim later walked into Denver Health Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The name and age of the victim were not released. Police did not have any suspect information.