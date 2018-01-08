Law enforcement make 366 arrests during increased New Year’s DUI patrols

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with Colorado State Patrol and statewide law enforcement agencies are reporting 366 arrested drivers between Dec. 29 to Jan. 2.

The agencies increased DUI patrols for the New Year’s holiday. The arrests are an increase from the 279 arrests made during the same time period last year.

The New Year’s Eve enforcement ends the 2017 “The Heat Is On” enforcement periods. There were 14 enforcement stretches throughout the year, resulting in 10,359 arrests for DUI, according to preliminary results.

By comparison, “The Heat Is On” campaign in 2016 resulted in 7,279 drivers over 12 enforcement periods.

Preliminary data also shows that 226 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Colorado roads in 2017, increase from 191 in 2016.