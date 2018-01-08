Houston police find missing sports journalist unharmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A sports journalist who disappeared after telling her roommate she believed she was being followed has been found safe, the Houston Police Department said.

Police said 29-year-old Courtney Roland was last seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at a shopping mall.

Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck.

Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Police said Roland was found and appeared to be unharmed. She will be taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo-owned online publication focusing on college sports.