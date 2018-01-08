‘Frozen Fundraiser’ makes $6,800 haul in donations to family of slain deputy

DENVER — Employees with the Denver International Airport proved they could moonlight as hockey stars when they took home the trophy after a hard fought win Monday at the “Frozen Fundraiser”.

More important that the victory was the amount of money collected for a worthy cause. The event raised $6,800 in just two hours.

Denver International Airport and first responders hosted the three-on-three hockey tournament at the airport ice skating rink to benefit the family of fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish.

THANK YOU to everyone who came to today's charity hockey tournament benefiting fallen @dcsheriff Deputy Parrish's family. Together, we raised $6,800 for the family in 2 hours! Thank you from @DENAirport @DenverPolice @Denver_Fire @DHEMSED and participating concessions. pic.twitter.com/EqCmFADpdK — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 8, 2018

Members of the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department, Denver Health Paramedics and Denver International Airport participated in the event.

The games benefited the Parrish family through the Fallen Officer Fund, which helps families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

The tournament featured three games on the airport ice skating rink with special guests such as the mascots for the Broncos, Rockies and Avalanche as well as Broncos cheerleaders.

Additional first responders collected donations from attendees and travelers.

Thousands of people jammed into a Highlands Ranch church on Friday to remember Parrish.

The 29-year-old deputy was shot along with three other sheriff’s deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two citizens in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment on New Year’s Eve.

Parrish died at the scene. He is survived by his wife Gracie and two young children.