NEW YORK — Two people were injured after a fire broke out at Trump Tower on Monday morning, the Fire Department of New York said.

The department said it was called about 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor. It’s not known if the injured are civilians ore firefighters.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.