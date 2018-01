PARKER, Colo. — A dog and a snake died in house fire in Parker on Monday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 11:30 a.m. near North Fourth Street and Birch Road.

Several firefighters responded to the fire and got it under control, but the dog and snake were overcome by smoke and died in the home.

On scene of residential fire near Fourth Street and Birch. Fire under control. Investigator on scene. 4 engines, 1 Tower, 2 medics, 4 tenders, 2 Battalions on run card. pic.twitter.com/FoMlY69ymx — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 8, 2018

Crews continue to mop up and overhaul. A canine and one snake were overcome by smoke and have passed. pic.twitter.com/kDRpWKVurz — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 8, 2018

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.