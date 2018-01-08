Daybreak Delights: Vegan Peanut Butter Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Vegan Peanut Butter Bars.

Vegan Peanut Butter Bars

What you Need

2 cups crispy rice cereal

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dairy free Chocolate chips

What to Do

Lightly spray a 9x9 glass baking dish lined with parchment paper

In a large bowl, mix together the cereal, peanut butter, powdered sugar,the vanilla and the vegetable shortening. Mixture will form into a dough.

Press mixture into the prepared glass baking dish, melt the chocolate chips in a glass microwave safe bowl, using an offset spatula spread the melted chocolate over the top of the peanut butter mixture. Allow the chocolate to set before slicing the pan into bars. Enjoy!