Coyote sightings spike across Front Range; mating season means more aggressive behavior

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Coyotes are giving Colorado residents a scare as there have been several reports of spotting the animals lately along Front Range cities, including Lafayette.

January is coyote mating season which may involve more aggressive behavior from male coyotes as they mark their territories and set mating perimeter boundaries, according to a press release issued by the City of Lafayette.

Coyotes have been reported to attack small animals, including dogs and cats as they see these other species as prey or threats to their mating boundaries.

Advice from the City of Lafayette to keep pets, small children and yourself safe advises owners to keep dogs on a leash at all times and never turn your back on a coyote.

When walking alone or with pets on a leash, it’s recommended residents make loud sounds and carry a noisemaker, such as a cow bell, that will scare away coyotes.

Pets should not be left unattended in back yards and pet food should not be left outside.

If you encounter an agressive coyote, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-291-7227.