Colorado State University student thrown to ground during arrest goes on trial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A Colorado State University college student shown on video being thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer last year went to trial Monday.

Michaella Surat, 22, was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors, in Fort Collins after her arrest in April.

Police said she hit an officer multiple times after her boyfriend was detained outside a bar and also grabbed an officer by the throat.

Authorities say force was needed to arrest her.

The officer, Randy Klamser, was cleared of wrongdoing in June after an internal investigation. Police said he followed standard procedure.

Surat's lawyer said she suffered a concussion and bruises.