City to install traffic light at dangerous Denver intersection

DENVER -- A dangerous Denver intersection is about to become a whole lot safer.

Many say 5th and Lincoln is unsafe, with multiple and even some deadly accidents in that area over the past few years.

Derrick Brown was hit and killed at that intersection last March, while riding his motorcycle. He was hit by a driver who was texting.

"I just dropped my coffee, and said Oh my God," said Mary Izquierdo, who watched it happen.

Izuierdo also witnessed the heartbreak that followed when the victim's brother stumbled upon the crash, purely by chance.

"I just happened to be going down Lincoln Street when it happened and I didn't know what all the commotion was bout. I went up and asked and found out it was my brother who'd been hit," said Brian Brown, Derrick's brother.

Unfortunately, accidents happen at the intersection all the time. Denver Police say they responded to 30 accidents and Lincoln and 5th in 2017, 26 since the crash that claimed Derrick Brown's life.

"It's insane, 26 families have had to go through this and that's not fair. Something should have been done a long time ago," said Brown.

City council Monday night approved spending $600,000 to install two new traffic lights. One will be located at 5th and Lincoln, the other up the street at 5th and Broadway.

While the lights won't bring back Brian's brother, they do provide a bit of comfort for his family, a family who continues to visit the community memorial created for Derrick.

"It speaks to the people of Denver. That's how Denver is. Everybody loves everybody. It's a great place to live and people care," said Brian Brown.