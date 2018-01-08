Authorities release body cam footage from deadly deputy ambush

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam video and more details about what led up to the deadly deputy ambush on New Year’s Eve.

Deputy Zackari Parrish was shot along with three other sheriff’s deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two citizens in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment.

Parrish died on the scene.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office on Monday, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock details what happened that deadly morning.

Officers said that they were called to the apartment twice in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve with the first call coming at 3 a.m. on the report of a noise complaint.

Deputy Parrish tried to provide suspect the assistance he needed at the time, Spurlock said.

“We’re here because we want to make sure you’re okay,” an officer is heard saying. “Do me a favor next time Matt, if you ever call us, try not to scream.”

The officers were called back to the Copper Canyon Apartments at 5:17 a.m. on domestic disturbance call, but officers later determined it to be a mental health call.

Officers talked to the suspect and tried to help him until 5:35 a.m.

“He’s going through a manic episode,” Deputy Parrish is heard saying.

Between 5:35 and 5:57 a.m. deputies were developing a plan to medical and mental health aid to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect starting shooting at officers at 5:57 a.m. with deputy Parrish being shot in the doorway.

Deputies Taylor Davis, Michael Doyle, and Jeff Pelle were also shot. Davis went out a window head first while Doyle and Pelle were hit immediately and went out the front door, according to the sheriff’s office.

They made an attempt to get back in but the gunfire was too much.

The officers began helping each other and called for more resources, the sheriffs office said. The suspect continued shooting at the officers out the window while they were rendering aid to each other.

A rescue mission was put into place at 7:30 a.m. to get Deputy Parrish. At that time, officers shot and killed the suspect.

“I’m very proud of the officers – the men and women who were on that call that night,” Spurlock said. “They did exactly what they were trained to do. They provided aid, they provided service, they provided care and compassion.”

“Unfortunately it turned violent.”

