Aurora Public Schools teacher died in Mexico over winter break

AURORA, Colo. — A well-liked Aurora Public Schools teacher died over the district’s winter break, according to a voice message sent out to parents of students at Aurora Hills Middle School.

The audio message left for parents on a school website was voiced by Principal Marcella Garcia and titled “teacher death.”

In the message, Garcia says, “We are deeply saddened to inform you that one of our teachers, Wendy Welch, passed away in an accident over winter break. Our thoughts are with Ms. Welch’s family during this difficult time. We have offered condolences and support for her family on behalf of the Aurora Hills community. We know this is sad news, maybe unsettling for students and staff. We have counselors available at the school for those who may need support. Please keep Ms. Welch’s family in your thoughts.”

Students have reportedly been told that Welch, a Spanish teacher at the school, was in a car accident while in Cabo, Mexico.

Michelle Bowen, a former coworker of Welch’s, met the victim while the two taught in Denver at Ashford University.

Bowen confirmed that Welch was killed in a car accident and spoke highly of her friend. “She lived life to the fullest and was exceedingly kind and equally adventurous. She loved her family and friends, and spent her spare time in the mountains hiking and snowboarding. She traveled extensively and always made fast friends,” said Bowen.

A GoFundMe page set up for Welch said the accident happened on New Year’s Eve and proceeds raised would “help alleviate the cost of funeral services and bringing her back home.”

As of Monday evening, $8,834 had been raised. A statement on the page notes that any extra money collected by the family will be donated to a charity close to Welch’s heart, Rainbow Sandals.

There is no word on services for Welch.