× Armed and dangerous suspect sought in fatal Denver stabbing

DENVER — A suspect described as armed and dangerous is being sought in connection with a homicide last week, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

Deven Tomasso, 32, is wanted for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 44-year-old Joshua Jost, who was found at 24 S. Hazel Court about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jost was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any possible motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information about Tomasso is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.