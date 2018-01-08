Abnormally warm with highs in 60s for Denver; chance for snow on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the warm before the storm on Monday and and Tuesday in Denver and across the Front Range.

High temperatures in Denver will approach the record high on Tuesday, with 61 degrees on Monday and 66 on Tuesday.

The record on Monday is 69 degrees set in 56. The record on Tuesday is 72 degrees set in 1953.

Skies start sunny on Monday, then turn mostly cloudy. On Tuesday, skies stay partly cloudy.

The mountains stay dry on Monday, then light rain and snow spread in on Tuesday. Valley temperatures are mild so some of the precipitation will start as rain then change over to all snow into Wednesday as colder air moves in.

The bulk of the mountain snow occurs on Wednesday. The heaviest accumulation takes place at western slope ski areas with 5-12 inches.

Ski areas near the Eisenhower Tunnel can expect 3-6 inches.

A period of rain and snow moves into Denver on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Accumulation for now appears light.

A minor backdoor cold front moves in Friday to keep keeping high temperatures cool.

The weekend looks drier with highs from 40 to 45.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.