× 2 men fatally shot near RiNo bar identified

DENVER — Two men who were shot and killed outside a RiNo neighborhood bar have been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Jose Herrera-Cabral, 35, and Guillermo Ornelas, 43, died from gunshot wounds in the 3700 block of Chestnut Place on Friday night.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The manner of both deaths was classified as homicide.

The shooting happened outside the Welcome Inn bar near Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street about 8:30 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information and have not said what a possible motive is behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.