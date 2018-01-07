Vehicle crashes into home after traveling off I-270

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A vehicle crashed into a structure after driving off Interstate 270 on Sunday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

State troopers said that a vehicle traveled off the interstate, through a chain link fence, hit a parked car, and crashed into a home at 7220 Lafayette Street.

The 40-year-old man who was driving SUV and was transported to the hospital, authorities said. The extent of the Arvada man’s injuries are unknown.

Authorities said that a seizure caused the man to go off the road.

A man reportedly had a seizure, drove his car off of Highway I270 and into Residence at the bottom of embankment on Lafayette St. #breaking @KDVR pic.twitter.com/QvmBUtE5lK — Angel Andres (@AngelAndresFox) January 7, 2018

There were no other injuries.

There was nobody inside the home at the time of the crash.