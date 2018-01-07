Photos: Citizens of Decadence returned to the Colorado Convention Center for another New Year’s Eve

Denver — From Armin Van Buuren to Zedd, the Citizens of Decadence took residency at the Colorado Convention Center for another successful ballon drop and New Year’s celebration. Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Diplo, Galantis, Odesza, Rufus Du Sol all performed, dropped plenty of bass and lots of confetti. There wasn’t a dull moment at this festival. From the Cyber District to the two stages, Time Vault and The Grid, the beat didn’t slow. Two nights of BPM at the speed of your heart. Lots to love. If you’re a fan of music, specifically Electronic Dance Music, there was something here for you. Take a look back at the City Beyond Tomorrow.