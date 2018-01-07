Large outage kills power to over 2,500 Denver homes

DENVER — A large power outage in the Sun Valley area of Denver has caused outages to over 2,500 residences, according to an outage map provided online by Xcel Energy.

The power was first reported out at roughly 9:19 p.m. Sunday night.

The outage map, as of 9:50 p.m., depicted six outages affecting 2,700 homes. An estimated time for power to be restored was scheduled for 12:00 a.m. Monday morning, according to Xcel.

The map and time estimates change as conditions change.

A spokesperson with the company says it’s unknown what caused the outage and crews are out trying to find the source of the problem.

They also noted that the cause of the outage will likely affect the amount of time it will take to get the power up and running again.