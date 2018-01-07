Glenwood Springs thrill ride voted ‘Best New Amusement Park Attraction’ in the nation

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs has been voted the “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” by USA Today.

The first of its kind thrill ride opened to the public in July 2017 and is the first underground drop tower ride in the world.

The ride drops guests 110 feet into the Rocky Mountains and you’re in complete darkness most of the time.

The Colorado thrill ride beat out several attractions from places like Six Flags and Animal Kingdom at Disney World Resort on the 10Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest.

For the award, an expert panel picked 20 candidates and readers voted to come up with the top ten.

“I’m elated by this news. As a small, family-owned park, we were humbled just to be in the running for this award alongside such icons in the amusement industry,” said Nancy Heard, general manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Post Independent.

“To come out on top? Well, that just means so much to us,” Heard said.