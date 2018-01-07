First responders, DIA team up to benefit family of fallen deputy

DENVER — Denver International Airport and first responders will host a three on three hockey tournament at the airport ice skating rink to benefit the family of fallen Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish.

Members of the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department, Denver Health Paramedics and Denver International Airport will participate in the event on Monday.

It will benefit the Parrish family via the Fallen Officer Fund, which helps families of law-enforcement killed in the line of duty.

Come watch DFD @DenverPolice @DenverHealthMed @DENAirport 3-on-3 hockey tournament fundraiser for family of fallen @dcsheriff Deputy Zack Parrish Monday, January 8, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Denver International Airpor Plaza ice skating rink 8500 Pena Blvd. #ThinBlueLine — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 6, 2018

The tournament will feature three games and start at 11 a.m. on the airport ice skating rink with special guests such as the mascots for the Broncos, Rockies, and Avalanche as well as Broncos cheerleaders.

Additional first responders will be on-hand to collect donations from attendees and travelers.

And, visitors will be able to bid on a team-signed jersey donated by the Avalanche.

The rink will be closed to public skating for the event on Monday.

Thousands of people jammed into a Highlands Ranch church on Friday to remember Deputy Parrish.

The 29-year-old deputy was shot along with three other sheriff’s deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two citizens in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment on New Year’s Eve.

Parrish died at the scene. Parrish is survived by his wife Gracie and two young children.