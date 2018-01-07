× Discarded cigarette ignites fire at Westminster apartment

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Investigators believe that discarded cigarette butts started a fire at a Westminster apartment complex on Sunday morning, an official with the Westminster Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 2 a.m. at the Copperwood Apartments at 8200 Sheridan Blvd.

Crews found light smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the third story unit and were quickly able to knock it down, officials said. They believe the fire started on the balcony when discarded cigarette butts ignited combustible deck materials.

The Westminster Fire Department says no residents or firefighters were injured.

The fire did not spread to any of the adjoining units in the building, according to the fire department.