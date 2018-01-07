Another chance for snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The "warm before the storm" arrives for the beginning of the work week. We will have plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

It will turn windy on Tuesday as the next cold front approaches.

The mountains get more snow...great news! Snow will return late Monday and continue on and off through Tuesday. A better chance for snow arrives on Wednesday into early on Thursday.

Accumulation could range between 4"-8" through the period. Again, great news for the Colorado ski country.

Denver will feel the impacts of that cold front on Wednesday with gusty wind, cooler temperatures and rain that will change to snow late in the day.

Some of that snow could linger into early on Thursday before quickly ending. Right now a quick shot of light accumulation of a few inches is possible especially south of downtown.

