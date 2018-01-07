Abandoned truck, trailer towed from one neighborhood only to cause problems in another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors were frustrated to see an abandoned truck and trailer that caused problems in one neighborhood were towed to another street instead of being taken to an impound lot.

Neighbors said they spent two months calling the city of Denver to have an abandoned truck and trailer moved off their street. Finally on Friday, after the Problem Solvers contacted the city, the truck and trailer were towed.

Jeremy Golden said he watched the original story on Friday and when he drove home, he found that same problematic truck and trailer now parked on his street.

"This isn’t resolving anything," said Golden.

He said he's frustrated to see the city didn't put the truck in an impound lot and instead, passed the problem on to another another neighborhood.

"Is this is going to move all over the city and taxpayers are going to pay for it time and time again?" said Golden.

A spokesperson for the city of Denver's Public Works Department said it's working on the issue but didn't have answer on Sunday night.

"I don’t want this to become a two month issue," said Golden.

Golden said the way the truck and trailer are parked in front of his towing company's lot, it's inhibiting truckers from backing big rigs into the lot. Plus, Golden said while the truck and trailer are parked 30 feet from the stop sign, Golden said the size of the vehicle makes it difficult to see the stop sign.

"If you don’t know this block and don’t know there is a stop sign right there, you’re going to fly right through it and potentially cause a wreck," said Golden.

FOX31 found the original owner of the truck and trailer. He said the truck and trailer were stolen and that he was unaware of its whereabouts until the Problem Solvers started calling looking for the owner. The original owner said he plans to follow up with the city to resolve the issue.