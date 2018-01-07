1 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matches all 6 numbers to claim $570 million grand prize

MERRIMACK, N.H. — One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

The owner of the New Hampshire convenience store that sold the winning ticket says he is very excited and overwhelmed by the win.

Sam Safa says many of Reeds Ferry Market regulars have been stopping by since it opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to congratulate him and chat about the nation’s seventh-largest jackpot.

He says the store in Merrimack, about 25 miles south of Concord, is a small, independent business over 100 years old.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.