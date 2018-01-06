‘The Superbowl of livestock’: National Western Stock Show opens

DENVER — Every January, the National Western Stock Show attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Denver area. Last year’s even collected more than $6 million in local and state tax revenues. Organizers expect more than 650,000 people to walk through Stock Show doors over the course of 16 days.

In true Colorado fashion, you find just about everything at the show.

“You never know who you’ll meet or what you’ll see,” Ella Bygrave said.

Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews aid, “All about celebrating our western traditions.”

Animals, artwork, vendors, and events are all on tap for the 16 day event. Organizers say the real stars of the show are the cows and bulls.

“We’re also the super bowl of livestock,” Andrews said.

People come from all over to compete, show off their products, and some even sell them too.

“Maryland, California, North Dakota, Texas,” Cash Schilling said.

“It’s just the best of the best,” Austin Vieselmeyer said.

While there are tons of Stock Shows around the nation, folks in Colorado will say there’s none quite like the National Western.

“To win here, can make your name for a lifetime,” Schilling said.

Organizers say more people come out to the stock show in just 16 days than all the fans who go to see the Broncos play in an entire season.