× Skin cancer treatment for a king cobra snake at the Denver Zoo worked

DENVER — Last year, a king cobra snake living at the Denver Zoo was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Betsy Stringer, came up with a plan to treat the snake with the same chemo therapy pills that humans use.

“The chemo therapy drug is just a small capsule and it will be placed inside this rodent and then the rodent will be fed to the cobra,” Dr. Stringer told us in May 2017.

It looks like the idea worked.

The zoo told us on Friday the king cobra is officially in remission.