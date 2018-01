Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINIDAD, Colo. -- A new health center opening in Trinidad in southern Colorado is expanding health care access in the downtown area of that community.

Trinidad is just a few miles north of the New Mexico border on I-25.

The area has seen significant growth in the last two years, which means the "Salud Family Health Center" is a welcome addition for residents and the millions of tourists who travel through there along the Interstate.

The new medical facility opened Friday, January 5.