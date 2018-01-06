Fire destroys hotel in Limon

LIMON, Colo. — Fire destroyed a hotel in Limon early Saturday morning.

The Limon Police Department said guests at the First Inn Gold Hotel were evacuated and there were no known injuries.

The fire started during the overnight hours. Flames from the hotel on Main Street were visible from I-70.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the scene.

Smoke was still rising from the ruins of the hotel later Saturday morning.

The police department thanked members of the community for bringing coffee and water for all of the emergency responders.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.