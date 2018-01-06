× CDOT warns drivers to ‘play it safe,’ avoid potential travel problems as snow develops in mountains

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation warned motorists traveling in the mountains later Saturday to “be smart and play it safe.”

Snow is developing in the mountains with the storm intensifying by 6 p.m.

CDOT reminded travelers to watch the weather and think about heading home before the storm creates treacherous driving conditions along corridors including I-70 east of Vail.

Recent mountain storms have slowed traffic to a crawl or standstill for long periods of time.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Matt Makens said this won’t be a major storm, but the high country will see totals on the slopes of 3 to 8 inches, the valleys and most of the towns in the 1 to 4-inch range. Temperatures will not drop much at all with 30s pretty much in all areas for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

