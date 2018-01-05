× Woman making quilts in honor of Zack Parrish for his family

DENVER — One woman is using her hands to show the Parrish family how much she cares.

After hearing about the death of Zackari Parrish, Rachel Sears decided to use her passion for knitting to create four quilts.

She’s making them for Zack’s wife, Gracie, their two daughters and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

She put a post on Facebook asking for help with supplies and folks came through.

“I want her to be able to take this quilt and his daughters to take their quilts and know that somebody cared about their dad so much that they took the time do this. He may not be here physically but he`s with us spiritually.”

A few local law enforcement agencies are donating patches to put in the quilts.

Sears hopes to have the quilts finished by the end of the month.

You can learn more on her Facebook page.