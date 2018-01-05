Winter Park Express returns to shuttle skiers from Union Station

DENVER — Interstate 70 is often a nightmare for motorists hoping to hit the slopes on a sunny Colorado day but for skiers and snowboarders who plan ahead, there’s an easier and far more relaxing way to enjoy the scenery along the way.

Amtrak’s Winter Park Express returned last year after staying dormant for close to a decade.

The Winter Park Express train made its first trip in seven years from Union Station in Denver to the ski resort in 2017.

The train ran from 1912 until 2009, when it ceased making trips because it was too costly for a private operator.

Last year, more than 18,000 tickets were sold. About 510 riders can take the train, which goes through Moffat Tunnel, and avoids bottleneck traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. 40.

The train leaves Denver Union State at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park about 9 a.m. The train returns to Denver with a 4:30 p.m. departure from Winter Park, arriving at Union Station about 6:40 p.m.

Tickets for the quick ride cost between $29 to $59 and the service will run through March 25. Tickets can be purchased online.