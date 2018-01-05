Dry and warmer for Denver; weekend mountain snow still on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a mild and dry Friday across most of Colorado with abnormally warm high temperatures near 56 degrees in Denver.

It will be in the low 50s in Fort Collins and Greeley with sunshine and mountain wave clouds.

A storm system arrives Saturday afternoon in the mountains with much-needed snow. Snow continues into Sunday morning at the ski areas with grand totals of 3-6 inches. Some pockets will see higher totals.

There's a 20 percent chance of snow showers Sunday morning in Denver. Highs on Sunday will drop into the 40s.

It then will be warm and dry on Monday and Tuesday for Denver and the Front Range.

A storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday with mountain snow and a chance of snow in Denver.

