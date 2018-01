LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The parents of a 2- to 3-year-old boy was found walking alone, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday morning.

The boy was found in the Belmar area of West Custer Avenue and South Saulsbury Street.

Police said about 5:15 a.m. the boy’s parents were found and that the boy “is an escape artist.”

Police said the boy “will be faced with additional ‘child proofing’ at home.”

