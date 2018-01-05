× Stores scramble to stock up as sales of new book on President Trump skyrocket

DENVER – Retailers said they sold out of the new book detailing President Trump’s White House within minutes on Friday, a frenzy they said they didn’t expect to see with a political book.

A spokesperson for Denver Public Library said by Friday afternoon, 450 people had requested to rent one of its 60 copies of “Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House.” An employee at Barnes and Noble said the book sold out across its metro-area stores within 2 minutes. The co-owner of the Tattered Cover, Len Vlahos, called the demand for this kind of political book “unprecedented.”

“You think of something like Harry Potter as being the kind of books that create this sort of frenzy. This isn’t quite Harry Potter but for a political book, I haven’t seen this before,” said Vlahos.

Vlahos credits the skyrocket in sales to publicity surrounding the book.

Author Michael Wolff said the book details dysfunction inside the White House. President Trump said in a tweet the book is full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.

Steve Bannon is quoted in the book and President Trump’s lawyer issued a cease and desist to halt sales, saying Bannon violated a non-disparagement agreement.

“The cease and desist order called so much attention to it that it probably made it into something bigger than it would have otherwise been,” said Vlahos.

The publisher moved up the release date, so Vlahos said brick-and-mortar stores were struggling to meet demands, having just received shipments of the book on Friday.

“We love it, doesn’t matter what the topic is, we love it when a book blows up because it drives people into our book store,” said Vlahos.

Customers have already claimed all the books scheduled to arrive in shipments next week so the Tattered Cover is now taking special orders.