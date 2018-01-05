× Outpouring of support for Deputy Parrish comes from around the country

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The sidewalks were packed. Shoulder-to-shoulder, arm-in-arm. All there Friday to pay respect, honor and love to Douglas County Deputy sheriff Zack Parrish.

Law enforcement officers were here in numbers as well, in the procession and, like retired Thornton Police Officer David Pickens, just standing on the sidewalk with a heavy heart. “It’s hard. It’s just sad to see that the only time you really feel it is when an officer is killed in the line of duty.”

Others in law enforcement and first responders who could not be at the procession or funeral in-person were there in spirit, via social media. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said “paying our respects to Deputy Parrish.”

Another tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Deputy Parrish as he is laid to rest today. We stand united with Douglas County sheriffs and all our brothers and sisters protecting the people of Colorado.”

Law enforcement officers from around the country were there as well, via Twitter. The Los Angeles Police Department said, “Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of slain deputy Zack Parrish, rest in peace Deputy Parrish and thanks for your service.”

The Kansas Highway patrol said, “Our thoughts are in Colorado with Douglas County sheriffs and deputy Parrish’s loved ones today as they lay their fallen hero to rest.”

Laid to rest, but not forgotten.