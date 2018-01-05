One dead, one wounded in shooting, SUV crash into Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One person is dead and another was wounded after a shooting and a crash at an apartment complex early Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

The SUV crashed into a lower-level apartment in the 9200 block of Federal Boulevard just after midnight, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

The names, ages and gender of the driver and passenger were not released.

Police said they are searching for a suspect in a dark-colored SUV. No make and model or license plate were released.

Police did not release any additional information on the suspect, but said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The people in the apartment that was hit by the SUV were not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-658-4360.