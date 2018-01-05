Mourners pack funeral to remember fallen deputy Zackari Parrish

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Several hundred people jammed into a Highlands Ranch church on Friday to remember fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish.

Lines were long as mourners filed into Cherry Creek Community Church to pay their final respects.

The 29-year-old deputy was shot along with three other sheriff’s deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two citizens in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment early Sunday morning.

Parrish died at the scene. Parrish is survived by his wife Gracie and two young children.

Gracie Parrish read a final love letter to her husband in an emotional tribute during the services.

“You, my love, are my hero. I am honored that you chose me to be your bride. And knowing what I know now, I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Gracie Parrish said.

“Save a seat in heaven for me and meet me at the gates when the Lord calls me home. I can’t wait to be held by you again.”

The deputy’s father, Zack Parrish, and Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock also spoke at the services, which was attended by Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, and Reps. Ken Buck and Mike Coffman.

Earlier Friday, Parrish’s body was taken 15 miles from Castle Rock to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch ahead of funeral services later Friday.

Hundreds of police, fire and first responder vehicles followed the Hearse carrying Parrish’s body as it made its way up Interstate 25, and on side streets in Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch.

Two of the deputies, the police officer and citizens have been treated and released from the hospital. One deputy remains in the hospital.

The gunman, who fired more than 100 rounds, was shot and killed during the exchange with law enforcement.