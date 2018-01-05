Monarch Casino Black Hawk’s Premier Dining Buffet & Light Recipes

Discover Black Hawk’s premier dining experience. The buffet features nightly Whole Maine Lobster, Dungeness and Snow Crab and USDA Prime Rib, alongside an array of buffet favorites, plus a spectacular Saturday and Sunday Champagne & Mimosa Brunch.

And Monarch Casino's Executive Chef shares this light recipe to make at home: WARM SPRING PASTA SALAD WITH SALMON

Ingredients:

1 pound Fresh Salmon

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 small Zucchini (sliced)

1 small Yellow Squash (sliced)

1 pint Grape (or Cherry) Tomatoes

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

4 oz. Fresh Basil

3/4 lb. Shell Pasta

1 Tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

Preheat oven to 425⁰F.

In a pot of boiling water (seasoned with salt) add the squash and zucchini and cook for 2 minutes. With a

sloed spoon, remove squash and zucchini from the water and place in a bowl (keep water boiling for pasta.)

Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper.

Add pasta to the boiling water and cook unl tender, about 7-8 minutes (2-3 for fresh pasta.)

Drain pasta and toss with zucchini and squash. Add in grape/cherry tomatoes and basil. Mix well and plate

in the center of each dish.

Season the salmon with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and place in the oven on a non-sck baking

sheet for 12-15 minutes, or unl cooked through.

Place cooked salmon on top of the pasta. Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar and serve.