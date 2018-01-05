Med-Fit tip of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's MedFit tip you are going to learn a trick to keep the New Year Body Rockin! MedFit Medical Weight Loss clinic offers a full consultation that is medically based. Get a free consultation from Dr. Angela Tran by calling (303)321-0023 or visiting www.denverweightlossclinic.com. MedFit is a sponsor of Fitness Friday on Colorado's Best.