Man found dead in Aurora ditch with gunshot to head identified

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was found in an Aurora ditch dead from a gunshot wound to the head has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Erik Leon Baker, 44, was found Wednesday and his death is classified as a homicide.

A passerby spotted the body about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday near East 26th Avenue and North Himalaya Road, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said Bakers was killed more than 10 miles away in the 800 block of North Kenton Street, near Interstate 70 and Smith Road.

Police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody or what the motive might have been.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6090 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.