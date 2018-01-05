× Lone Tree police officer’s wife organizing ‘Back the Blue 5K’ run

DENVER — An avid runner and part of the law enforcement family, Erin Dilbeck decided the best way to help a grieving community is to ‘run with it.’

Inspired by the sacrifice of Deputy Parrish and his Douglas County brothers behind the badge, she is organizing a run called “Back the Blue 5K.”

It’s set to take place Super Bowl Sunday morning, Feb 4, at Red Stone Park off of Santa Fe Drive just south of C470.

Dilbeck’s husband is a Lone Tree Police Officer.

This week has shown, though, that we are all in this together.

The mother of two just came up with the idea and others are catching on quickly.

She says running has taught her about preparation, perseverance and pay-off.

This time, though, it’s not about the miles, as much as the moment to say: We will get through this one step at a time.