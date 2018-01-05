Listen: End of Watch call for fallen deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The end of watch call for Dep. Zachari Parrish, the Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy shot to death while responding to a call last Sunday, was played at Parrish's funeral on Friday. The end of watch call is the last radio call placed to a law enforcement officer who has died in the line of duty.

The transcript of the call placed to Parrish is below:

"1721, 1721, 1721. This is a final call for Deputy Zachari Parrish, badge number 1721. Deputy Parrish was fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2017 while answering a call for duty. He gave of himself while serving Douglas County with courage and valor. Men and women of the Sheriff's Office are forever grateful and proud to have served with Deputy Parrish. We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice.

"Deputy Zachari Parrish, may you rest in peace knowing your strength lives in your wife, your legacy will be carried on through your daughters and that your honor will continue with all of us. 1721, you are clear for end of watch.

Thank you for your service and rest easy, sir, knowing we have the watch from here."