Life Time Fitness bans news programming in gyms

Gym giant Life Time Fitness has given the boot to cable news programming in what they say is an effort to keep members healthy both physically and mentally.

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC have all been wiped from the slate of programming offered on TV screens on the walls and directly attached to certain exercise equipment.

A spokesperson for the gym chain said the decision to control and delete certain programming was made because of “many member requests received over time across the country and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family-oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, the local over-the-air stations and ESPN all remain on the digital menu offered to members.

The ban recently went into effect at the chain’s 128 locations across the United States and Canada.

Reviews of the newly restricted programming has been mixed, according to the spokesperson who said that the company has “received both messages of support and others seeking more detail around the decision.” She stopped short of saying the move has caused any consternation among gym goers.

The company points out that members will still have access to Wi-Fi and can watch their choice of content on their mobile devices.