“Dating Sunday,” marks the year’s busiest day for online daters

If you’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places you may want to jump online with other Colorado lonely hearts this Sunday.

According to the online dating sites Match.com, Plenty of Fish and Tinder, the first Sunday following the New Year has statistically proven to be the busiest dating day of the year. That schedule got a little shakeup this year because the 2018 holiday fell on a Sunday, pushing back the busy dating day.

“Dating Sunday” not only means more matches – up to 12 percent, according to Tinder – but a record number of daters also open accounts.

To be painfully precise, Match.com predicts the busiest minute of the year will fall at 6:49 p.m. on Sunday.

The urge to ditch the bar scene and hop onto the cyber scene has soared in recent years, as Pew Research reports that the amount of 18- to 24-year-olds using mobile dating apps nearly tripled between 2013 and 2016, rising from 10 percent to 27 percent.

Not only does the new year mean looking for a new partner, but flipping the calendar also has the notoriety of painful breakups as divorce lawyers say a surge of filings fall on the first Monday after Christmas break, which has been dubbed “Divorce Day.”

According to the U.K. law firm Slater and Gordon, the number of divorce inquiries can double – and sometimes even triple – in the first few days of January.

Happy New Year?