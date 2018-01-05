Hundreds pay respects to fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy in large procession

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Hundreds of law enforcement, first responders and citizens paid their final respects for fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish during a large procession on Friday morning.

Parrish’s body was taken 15 miles from Castle Rock to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch ahead of funeral services later Friday.

Hundreds of police, fire and first responder vehicles followed the Hearse carrying Parrish’s body as it made its way up Interstate 25, and on side streets in Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch.

Several citizens, many holding American flag and signs, lined Lincoln Avenue, University Boulevard, Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Grace Boulevard to pay their final respects to fallen deputy.

Parrish, three other sheriff’s deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two citizens were shot in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment early Sunday.

Parrish died at the scene. Two of the deputies, the police officer and citizens have been treated and released from the hospital. One deputy remains in the hospital.

The gunman, who fired more than 100 rounds, was shot and killed during the exchange with law enforcement.