Hour-by-hour: This weekend brings a chance of snow/rain and somewhat cooler temperatures

DENVER — A weather system hitting California mid-Friday will move across Colorado this weekend bringing some snow, rain, and slightly cooler temperatures.

The mountains will have the biggest impact, albeit not a major snow event. The high country will see totals on the slopes of 3 to 8 inches, the valleys and most of the towns in the 1 to 4-inch range. Temperatures will not drop much at all with 30s pretty much in all areas for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Some snowfall for the mountains this weekend. Town totals shown, ski areas may come away with 3-8". pic.twitter.com/YUEoU5LDlT — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 5, 2018

The metro areas will have a warm start to the weekend as Denver hits the middle 50s Saturday, although a bit on the cloudy side.

Saturday night through midday Sunday there will be a chance of some isolated rain and snow around the metro areas and plains. This chance is quite low.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the 40s for the metro area, which is still warmer than average.

