‘He changed my life,’ woman arrested by Zackari Parrish says

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - We continue to hear more and more stories about Deputy Zackari Parrish, and how he impacted the lives of others. One story, was shared by Parrish's dad at the funeral on Friday. It's about a woman Parrish arrested back in 2015.

More than two years after she was pulled over by Deputy Parrish for a DUI, Angela Jensen says her life is completely different and Deputy Parrish is one of the main reasons why.

Jensen says his compassion and words of wisdom, on a really bad night, changed her life.

"I instantly knew I had just made the biggest mistake of my life," Angela Jensen said.

She was pulled over by, at the time, Castle Rock Police Officer Zackari Parrish.

"Something that`s going to stick with me for the rest of my entire life is he said, good people make mistakes, you`re not a bad person," Jensen said.

At Parrish's funeral, his dad said his son called him about this very incident.

"He said, we need to pray for her. We need to pray for her," Zack Parrish, Parrish's dad said.

A little over a year later, Jensen was pulled over by Parrish again. This time is was for a broken tail light.

"I said I promise I won`t talk your ear off I know it`s cold outside, and you probably don`t remember me," Jensen recalls telling Parrish.

Parrish did in fact remember her thought, and he went home and called his dad. At the funeral Parrish's dad said he was excited to share that Jensen had stopped drinking. While Jensen was at the memorial earlier in the week, she had to work during the funeral. She had no idea that the officer who pulled her over back in 2015, remembered her story, let alone went home and shared it with his family.

"That is so amazing," Jensen said. "He was a blessing in disguise, a blessing in a uniform."

Jensen did have one opportunity to thank Parrish in-person when he pulled her over for the broken tail light, but she wants nothing more than to thank the family in person. She say they allowed Parrish to pursue a career that he was clearly called to do.