Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOTAL RAISED

Haymakers for Hope's mission is to knockout cancer the only way we know how, by literally fighting for a cure.

Haymakers for hope gives everyday men and women the opportunity to fight back against this terrible disease by training for, and competing in charity boxing events to raise money and awareness. To prepare for each event, they combine the efforts of the first time amateur boxing participants, local boxing gyms and volunteers. They hope to help give life saving researchers the resources needed to fully focus their efforts on finding a cure. For more information go to HaymakersForHope.org